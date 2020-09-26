New Photos Released Of Cambridge Children With Sir David Attenborough

Prince William and Kate Middleton are sharing new pictures of their children in celebration of Sir David Attenborough’s “A Life On Our Planet”.

Earlier this week, a special screening of the film was shown at Kensington Palace where Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis got to spend time with famed environmentalist.

The documentary, which was first delayed because of COVID-19, will look back at Sir David’s life from the “defining moments” to the “devastating changes he has seen” take place across the globe.

Prince George was also given a tooth from a giant shark, “scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon” which means “big tooth”.

The palace also shared a picture of Sir David and Prince William watching the film.

Additionally, The Duke of Cambridge has a new documentary coming out, titled “Prince William: A Planet For Us All”. In a preview, the Duchess of Cambridge told Sir David that their children are “massive fans”.

“The children were very upset that we were coming to see you and they weren’t coming,” Kate said. “They’re massive fans of yours.”

“A Life On Our Planet” will land on Netflix on Oct. 4 and “A Planet For Us All” will air on ITV in October.