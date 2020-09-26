Sting Announces New Duets Album, Performs With Rapper Gashi On ‘Fallon’

Sting guested on Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, where the 68-year-old rocker had an announcement to make.

Just in time for the holidays, he’ll be releasing a new duets album that’s been decades in the making.

“Over the years, I’ve recorded many, many duets with some amazing people — Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton — so we just put them all together and said, ‘You know, we should put this out,'” Sting told host Jimmy Fallon.

Other artists he’s duetted with include singer Melody Gardot (who was joined by Sting for her new single “Little Something“) and Brooklyn rapper Gashi.

“They sound pretty good, so it’s gonna be a Christmas surprise,” he said of the upcoming collection.

Speaking of Gashi, he was Fallon’s musical guest, with the performance turning into a virtual duet when he was joined by Sting, who appeared on a video screen while Gashi performed in a cavernous warehouse, backed by a socially distanced band.

“Apparently, he was influenced by my singing, my music a lot. He’s written a song about his relationship with his mama. He played me the song and I thought it was a hit — what do I know? — so I said I’d love to be on it if he wanted it. So I guested on the song and we made a video together, but we haven’t actually met as yet,” revealed Sting of the new single, “Mama”.