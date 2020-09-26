Henry Cavill Wears Elaborate Lion Hat During Virtual Run For Durrell Challenge

Henry Cavill is supporting the Durrell Challenge in a roaring way.

The “Enola Holmes” actor took part in the virtual 13K race wearing an elaborate lion hat.

Cavill shared the pictures to Instagram for the challenge which supports the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust which works on “saving species from extinction,” particularly those who are overlooked.

“To protect the health and the jobs of my fellow cast and crew here on ‘The Witcher’, I’ve decided to err on the side of caution and stay local to do my very own Durrell Challenge, rather than travel to Jersey. Saturday will be my day,” Cavill shared before the run.

Cavill then posted a picture of a post-run beer, adding, “Oops! Our route just happened to finish right next to a pub. Would be rude not to…..”