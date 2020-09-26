Leighton Meester Performs A ‘Sound Of Music’ Classic With A Political Message

Leighton Meester is using her musical gifts to encourage Americans to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

On Friday, the former “Gossip Girl” star took to Instagram to share a special video, in which she sings “Edelweiss” from the beloved musical “The Sound of Music”, accompanying herself on acoustic guitar.

As she points out in the caption, “The Sound of Music” was set in 1938, just as Adolf Hitler’s Nazi forces were taking control of Austria, home of the Von Trapp family.

“In ‘The Sound of Music’, Captain von Trapp sings ‘Edelweiss” to his beloved country as it’s being taken over by fascism,” writes Meester, drawing a direct parallel to the Nazi dictator and the current occupant of the White House.

“It’s my solemn duty and honour to join you all in voting this hateful, would-be dictator and all his enablers out of office on November 3rd,” concluded the new mom, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Adam Brody (“The O.C.”).

