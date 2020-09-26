Basil Eidenbenz Joins ‘The Witcher’ After Role Is Recast

Filming on the second season of “The Witcher” resumed last month after production on the Henry Cavill-starring Netflix fantasy series shut down in March after just three weeks.

At the time, actor Thue Rasmussen was announced for the role of Eskel, a Witcher of the school of the Wolf who possesses powerful magical abilities.

However, Rasmussen will no longer be playing that role; according to Deadline, actor Basil Eidenbenz has been recast as Eskel.

Rasmussen took to Instagram on Wednesday to break the news to fans, explaining that he had to drop out due to “rescheduling because of COVID-19.”

Admitting it’s “heartbreaking” to lose out on a role in the Netflix hit, Rasmussen joked that he’ll be watching the show “as a fan boy instead of as a Witcher.”

No word yet on when the second season of “The Witcher” will debut, but production is ongoing at Arborfield Studios in the U.K.

In the meantime, fans can get their fix with a recently released documentary about the making of the first season, “Making the Witcher”.