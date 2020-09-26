Hilary Swank Developed Claustrophobia While Filming ‘Away’

“Away” is one of Netflix’s hit new shows but Hilary Swank is opening up about the difficulty of playing Commander Emma Green, on a mission to Mars.

In an Instagram post, Swank revealed that she never had a phobia throughout her life until she had to put on the spacesuit and became “severely claustrophobic.”

“I never understood them,” Swank said about phobias. “I always thought ‘get over it, it’s just a spider, etc. walk away.’ Until l, of course myself, became severely claustrophobic. To the point my entire body broke out in sweat and I was drenched within 30 seconds and my face looked like a very ripe tomato…and I almost passed out while trying on my finished spacesuit and helmet for the first time. It is not just mental, it is very physical.”

RELATED: Hilary Swank Sues The SAG/AFTRA Health Plan For Its ‘Barbaric’ Ovarian Cyst Coverage Policy

The two-time Oscar-winning actress added, “After six months, I was not able to overcome my claustrophobia, but I was able to come to a type of meeting of the minds with it. When we calm our minds and sit with the fear, NOT try and push it away, we can sit with it in a different way, that makes it ‘doable’.”

RELATED: Hilary Swank Remembers Chadwick Boseman: ‘Talk About A Superhero’

For Swank, putting on that suit made her “push into the sharp edges” like she never did before. “This was such an important lesson for me…in so many ways.”

She concluded, “I hope that in sharing this you might feel less alone in whatever it is that takes over your mind and therefore body. Be patient with yourself.”

“Away” is on Netflix now.