Comedy Singer Jon Courtenay Lands Spot In ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Finale

Comedy singer Jon Courtenay is the seventh act to make it to the finale of “Britain’s Got Talent”.

Courtenay impressed the judges with his song about his own childhood.

The acts were narrowed down to the top three which included singer Belinda Edwards and magician Jasper Cherry.

“In terms of quality, you three could be the final three. In terms of originality, that act for me is Jon,” Ashley Banjo said. David Walliams and Amanda Holden agreed with Banjo.

Alesha Dixon voted for Edwards.

Afterwards, Courtenay joked about getting through, “I’m only on this because I want to play the [London] Palladium! It wasn’t meant to get this far. Now I’m going to have to write something else! I’m thinking maybe a love song to my favourite television duo, Holly and Phil.”

He added, “It sounds so flippant to say I wasn’t expecting it but I wasn’t. The stuff you said at the end of my song blew me away.”