Frankie Muniz And Wife Paige Price Expecting First Child Together

Frankie Muniz and wife Paige Price shared some exciting news in a new YouTube video.

The “Malcolm in the Middle” star posted the video with the caption, “We were shocked and thrilled to hear the news that we’re going to be parents. We’re currently travelling through Jackson, Wyoming and we decided to make a little video!”

“Nothing compares to hearing your little one’s heartbeat… the second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices,” Muniz said in the video as he rubs his own belly.

Price also noted that she is “15 weeks along and counting.”

The two got married in Feb. 2020 after dating since 2016.