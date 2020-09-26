Paris Hilton & JoJo Siwa Swap Looks In New Video

Paris Hilton and JoJo Siwa swapped styles and the former “Dance Moms” star looks all grown up.

While Siwa looked much older in a coordinating Chanel skirt suit, Hilton didn’t look much different as she was still in her signature sparkles.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton Collaborators Reveal Strategies To Fame In ‘$ellebrity: The Go-To Girls’

“Oh my gosh how do you do this?!” Siwa asked while trying to walk in Hilton’s heels.

“It’s an art,” joked Hilton.

Earlier in the week, Hilton shared another video with Siwa which she captioned, “CEOs of being extra.”

In the video, the DJ stood next to her BMW i8 Roadster with the text overlay, “When you think you match your car…”

The clip then showed Siwa next to her custom car which is wrapped with her face.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton Bond Over Time In Solitary Confinement In Emotional ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Interview

Siwa’s car was made by Kyler and Madison Fisher.

And to top it off, the two had to try Hilton’s signature catchphrases, “That’s hot” and “sliving”.

Hilton recently released her YouTube Originals bio-documentary, “This is Paris”.