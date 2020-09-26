Dennis Quaid Responds To ‘Disappointment’ Over COVID PSA, ‘It Was In No Way Political’

Denis Quaid is responding to the backlash after a story reported that he took part in an ad for the White House and Donald Trump’s COVID-19 response.

According to Politico, Quaid and gospel singer Cece Winans both appear in the $300 million ad campaign which will promote a “defeat despair” message ahead of Election Day.

Quaid was slammed with criticism for supporting Trump, who has not handled the pandemic seriously, but Quaid has hit back at the article, pointing out that the PSA is “not political.”

In a video posted on Saturday afternoon, Quaid said he is feeling the “disappointment about a PSA and interview that I did with Dr. Anthony Fauci”, adding “nothing could be further than the truth” that it was meant as an “endorsement of Donald Trump.”

RELATED: Jim Carrey Will Play Joe Biden On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Quaid then explained what the video actually was for.

“I did a PSA for Dr. Anthony Fauci and he was kind enough to grant me an interview as well, and the interview and the PSA were about raising awareness of COVID-19 and what we can still do to prevent lives being lost to this terrible, terrible virus,” he said.

“It was about the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing and it was in no way political. In fact, Dr. Anthony Fauci and I both talked about it before that it was not to be political, as the virus is not political. I was not paid one penny for doing this interview and nether was Dr. Anthony Fauci,” the “Parent Trap” alum said.

He then hit out at the article. “I am really disappointed that some people who call themselves legitimate reporters don’t do their homework.”

For those who want to listen to Quaid and Dr. Fauci’s conversation, it is available on his “Dennaissance” podcast.

RELATED: Harry Belafonte Hits Back At Trump Aide Who Shared Doctored Video Of Joe Biden

Winans also posted about her interview with surgeon general Jerome Adams, saying it “was not political at all.”

She said, “And this interview stresses how important it is for everyone to wear a mask, and it also gives us other instructions on how to get on the other side of this pandemic. It was not political at all. We have lost so many lives because of COVID-19. Let’s all do everything we can so we won’t lose any more. God bless you.”