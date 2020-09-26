Julia Louis-Dreyfus And Cast Of ‘Veep’ To Reunite For Joe Biden Campaign Fundraiser

From one veep to another.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has announced that the cast of HBO’s “Veep” will be getting together for a virtual reunion in support of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Louis-Dreyfus, who played Selina Meyer on the show, shared the news on Twitter in a short video. “All roads to the White House go through the great state of Wisconsin. Trump can’t win re-election if he doesn’t win Wisconsin. The future of democracy is on the line, people!”

RELATED: Donald Trump’s ‘Car Crash’ Axios Interview Gets Compared To A Scene From ‘Veep’

RELATED: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals How ‘Veep’ Helped Her Through Cancer Battle: ‘I Could Focus On Work Instead Of Trying To Stay Alive’

Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Timothy Simons, Clea DuVall, Matt Walsh and showrunner David Mandel will reunite for the first time since the series ended last year.

The special will also include special guests.

Fans can watch the reunion on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. ET by making a donation of any amount.

Other casts to reunite in support of the Wisconsin Democratic Party include “The Princess Bride” and “Parks and Recreation“.