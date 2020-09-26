Adele Wishes Nicole Richie A Happy Belated Birthday With Hilarious Video

Adele is sharing some belated birthday wishes for Nicole Richie.

The “Rolling In The Deep” singer shared a collection of photos and video including a snap of the two of them being photobombed by a giraffe and another of Richie behind a window, presumably a socially distant visit.

RELATED: Chet Hanks Shoots His Shot At A Date With Adele

In the video, Richie crouched down in the kitchen to scare Adele as she walked around the corner.

“Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie I admire you and love you so much. You are the epitome of self preservation, self love and absolute savagery! You are so so cherished by so many angel girl! Keep making us laugh babes, we adore you to the moon and back,” she captioned the Instagram post.

RELATED: Adele Just Slid Into A Fan’s DM And The Message Was Super Sweet

Richie turned 39 on Sept. 21.