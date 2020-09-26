Halsey Responds To Thirst Tweets About Her Brother

Halsey has some words for her fans after they started thirsting over her brother.

Social media has been lusting over Halsey’s younger brother, Sevian, throughout the summer and the “Be Kind” singer as had enough.

“HALSEY BROTHER HOT AF WAIT….” wrote one person.

HALSEY BROTHER HOT AF WAIT…. pic.twitter.com/iCSupzviMy — Mrs. Petty 🍥 (@VlCKIMINAJ) July 26, 2020

“Halsey’s brother is so hot omg,” was a common sentiment.

But after someone who Halsey follows posted one of Sevian’s TikTok videos, she finally commented.

“I KNOW y’all aren’t thirsting over my brother on my own damn feed,” she wrote.

