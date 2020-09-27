Dwayne Johnson Announces Endorsement Of Joe Biden In 2020 Presidential Race

Can you smell what the Rock is cooking? A presidential endorsement.

On Sunday, Dwayne Johnson posted a video his YouTube channel featuring his conversation with former Vice-President/presidential contender Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris.

“I have been a lucky guy over the years, in my life and my career to have been part of and participated in some real defining moments, and I’ve never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate or vice presidential candidate in my life, over my career,” Johnson said, offering his endorsement to the Biden-Harris ticket.

“That means a great deal to us, for real,” said Biden.

“You guys are both obviously experienced to lead. You’ve done great things. Joe, you’ve had such an incredible career. You’ve led, in my opinion, with great compassion, and heart, and drive, but also soul. You and I talked about that in the past and how important soul is,” said Johnson, who has publicly expressed his own presidential aspirations in the past.

Johnson also offered praise to Harris for the job she’s done as California’s Attorney General and then as senator. “I’ve seen you in those hearings,” said Johnson, “and in my opinion you are a certified bada**.”

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

At one point in the five-minute conversation, Johnson asked the two how they plan to “earn the respect of all the American people” if they’re elected.

“By doing what we say we’re going to do,” Biden replied. “By keeping our word. By levelling with the American people. By taking responsibility. When we fail, acknowledge it. We’re not going to be perfect, but take responsibility. Say, ‘This is what I’m going to do, this is what I believe’ and tell the truth… Our administration, DJ, is going to look like America. It’s going to be representative of all of America.”

Thank you @TheRock for your support at this critical moment for our nation. You said it best: This election is about earning the respect of the American people. It’s about decency. It’s about electing leaders who tell the truth. Thanks again, DJ. Next time we’re talking cars. pic.twitter.com/V5kHR5fQbe — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 27, 2020

Harris shared a similar response. “As we know, the nature of trust is that, like Joe was saying and as you’ve said, it’s a reciprocal relationship. You give and you receive trust,” said Harris.

“And one of the foundations of trust is truth. You must speak truth but here’s the reality: truth can sometimes be really difficult to hear and for that reason sometimes people don’t speak it. But you cannot have trust if you don’t speak truth… That has to be part of the core of what we do as we go forward because to your point, we’re facing as a country so many challenges and people are grieving,” Harris continued.

I’m a huge fan of everything from Fast & Furious to Jumanji, so this endorsement means a lot to me. Welcome to Team Joe, @TheRock. pic.twitter.com/iZwDAHGANN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 27, 2020

“I mean, people are grieving the loss of life, the loss of jobs, the loss of certainty, the loss of normalcy and to heal and get through this we’re gonna have to be honest about what healing will require. That’s one of the things that Joe and I really do have in common, which is we’re motivated by healing, but we know to do that, we have to be honest about what it’s going to take,” she added.