Ant Anstead Speaks Out After Split: ‘I Pray Christina’s Decision Brings Her Happiness’

A week after announcing her breakup from husband Ant Anstead after less than two years of marriage, Christina Anstead shared her thoughts on the split in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Shortly after, Ant issued an Instagram post of his own, indicating that the decision to separate came from Christina, not him.

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” wrote Anstead in the caption, accompanying a black-and-white photo of himself with Christina.

“I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us,” he continued. “I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls,” Christina wrote in her Instagram post.

“So while some may judge me and throw around rumours about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed,” she continued.

“I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing…. I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress.”

Last week, she announced that “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate.”