Robert Pattinson Cracked Himself Up With Over-The-Top Accent For ‘The Devil All The Time’

Robert Pattinson can currently be seen in new Netflix movie “The Devil All the Time”, playing sinister preacher Preston Teagardin alongside a cast including Tom Holland, Jason Clarke, Riley Keough and Sebastian Stan.

Pattinson’s character is distinctive for a broad, Southern drawl that’s so over the top it’s almost comical, which was one of the topics in a video discussion with Pattinson and “The Devil All the Time” director Antonio Campos.

“I remember a lot of the process of working with you, you avoiding the dialect coach and then showing up on set very much in character,” Campos tells Pattinson. “There was nothing precious, but you had really arrived at something, and once you’d arrived at it and felt confident in it, you were confident to show it and discuss it.”

“I was wandering around the city, just learning the lines. I don’t know what it is, there’s just something about some pronunciations that just really tickle me and I was just wandering around, and then I’d say something, recording things on my phone,” says Pattinson of how he developed his character’s accent.

“Kind of just making myself laugh… you kind of have to be working with a friend to be able to just be like ‘I just want to do this thing. It doesn’t really make a lot of sense,’” he laughs. “It’s coming from somewhere.”

Campos recalls “early takes where you would say ‘delusion’ and then you would just crack up.”

“I try and go into each new project with, I’ll have a kind of idea of how something would feel different… so you can just encourage a physical feeling inside yourself,” Pattinson explains with a laugh. “It goes back to being a little kid in class and wanting to say, like, the naughty thing. It’s kind of this immature little part of you… there’s something subversive to say.

“In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighbouring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ ‘The Devil All the Time’ renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted. Co-starring Bill Skarsgård, Eliza Scanlen, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge, this suspenseful, finely-woven tale is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel.”

“The Devil All the Time” is available to stream now.