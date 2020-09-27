Henry Cavill Still Wants To Play James Bond: ‘I Would Absolutely Jump At The Opportunity’

When he was just 22, Henry Cavill was one of many actors who auditioned to play James Bond in “Casino Royale”.

While the coveted role ultimately went to Daniel Craig. Now that Craig has completed his final 007 film, the upcoming “No Time to Die”, Cavill admitted he’d love to have a shot at playing Bond.

In a new interview with GQ, the 37-year-old actor said it would take no convincing for him to sign on.

“If Barbara [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity,” said Cavill, who can currently be seen playing Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s “Enola Holmes”.

With recent rumours that Tom Hardy is now the frontrunner to take over for Craig, Cavill confessed that he still thirsts for the role.

“At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting,” he said.

Last year, Cavill told Men’s Health that when he auditioned for “Casino Royale”, it ultimately came down to him and Craig.

He recalled the screen test, which required him to walk out of a bathroom wearing nothing but a towel in order to re-enact a scene from one of the Sean Connery Bond films. It did not go well.

“I probably could have prepared better,” Cavill told the magazine. “I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, ‘Looking a little chubby there, Henry.’ I didn’t know how to train or diet. And I’m glad Martin said something, because I respond well to truth. It helps me get better.”