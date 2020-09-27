Willie Nelson Tells Americans To ‘Vote ‘Em Out’ In New Music Video

With less than two months before the U.S. presidential election, Willie Nelson is getting political in a new animated music video.

For his latest, the 87-year-old country music icon has a message for his fellow Americans: if you don’t like the “bunch of clowns” currently running the governent, “Vote ‘Em Out”.

In the new video for “Vote ‘Em Out”, Nelson is sending voters to the ballot box, which he calls “the“biggest gun we’ve got.”

While the new single doesn’t mention Donald Trump by name, the lyrics make it pretty clear he’s no fan of the 45th POTUS.

“If it’s a bunch of clowns you voted in / election day is comin’ ‘round again / if you don’t like it now / if it’s more than you’ll allow / if you don’t like who’s in there vote ‘em out,” he sings.

He also makes it clear that he’s hoping for a new president in the song’s chorus, singing, “Vote ’em out / vote ’em out / and when they’re gone we’ll sing and dance and shout.”

According to Billboard, Nelson first debuted the song at a 2018 rally for former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke. He released “Vote ‘Em Out” as a single that same year.