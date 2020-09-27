Jordyn Woods Says ‘Everything In My Life Changed’ After Tristan Thompson Scandal

It was back in February 2019 that Jordyn Woods, longtime BFF of Kylie Jenner, allegedly had a fling with Tristan Thompson, a.k.a. father of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True.

The ensuing scandal led Kardashian and Thompson to split up while placing Woods in the crosshairs of tabloid scrutiny — and on the outs with the entire Kardashian family.

Now, Jordyn is telling her side of the story in an interview for the YouTube Channel of Hillsong Church, whose devotees include Justin and Hailey Bieber, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, Selena Gomez and several members of the Kardashian clan.

“I remember just sitting in a very dark place. I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to, but I just felt like I had no one,” Woods told host Natalie Manuel Lee in the interview, which was conducted prior to the COVD-19 pandemic. “You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel.”

Woods opened up about the backlash she experienced, with things becoming so bad that “Girls” star Lena Dunham blasted the “massive public shaming” that Woods was subjected to.

“I deleted everything off of my phone. I wouldn’t respond to anyone. I responded to about two people. I pushed people away that probably shouldn’t have been pushed away but I just couldn’t trust anyone. Everything in my life changed,” she admitted.

Woods candidly addressed why she needs to take responsibility for what took place.

“Looking at the situation, ‘Okay what did I do, what role did I play in this, how was I responsible, how can I be held accountable, how can I take responsibility for what happened?’ Things happen and that’s what makes us human. But just acceptance and accountability and responsibility. I feel like people in this generation lack accountability and when you can’t accept what you’ve done or you can’t accept that, then you can’t heal from,” she explained.

“It’s easy to beat yourself up over things that you could have done differently. But you can’t hold on to what you could have or should have done, you just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go. It might take you a month to let it go, it might take you a year to let it go but you have to start praying to be able to let it go,” Woods continued.

She also has deep regrets about what took place, but now sees that the experience has shaped her in the person that she’s become.

“I’m not happy that people were hurt and people had to go through what they went through,” she said. “It was a lot for everyone, my family, other families, friends, and not in a million years have I had a negative intention to do something bad to anyone I love. I wouldn’t say I’m happy something like that happened, but I’m happy I was able to become who I am today.”