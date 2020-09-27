BTS Announce New Album Arriving In November, The ‘Most BTS-Esque Music Yet’

The BTS Army is preparing to mobilize, thanks to news that the K-pop superstars will be dropping a new album in November.

On Sunday, the group issued a tweet with the album’s title — BE (Deluxe Edition) — and a link to an app called Weverse, where a press release can be found.

“BE (Deluxe Edition) contains the most ‘BTS-esque’ music yet,” the release states.

The message behind the new album, the release adds, is that “even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on.”

In addition, the release divulges that the members of BTS have had “direct involvement” in the album’s concept, composition and design.

BE (Deluxe Edition) will be released on Nov. 20; pre-orders for the album will begin on Monday, Sept. 28.

That same Monday, BTS will be starting a week-long performance residency on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.