James Cameron Reveals Filming On ‘Avatar 2’ Is ‘100 Per Cent Complete’

Director James Cameron has confirmed that he’s finished filming for “Avatar 2”, and filming on “Avatar 3” is nearing completion.

Cameron recently spoke with Arnold Schwarzenegger in a video call ahead of the 2020 Austrian World Summit environmental conference, and revealed that filming of the long-awaited “Avatar” sequel was now “100 per cent complete.”

“Avatar” was in the midst of production in New Zealand earlier this year when filming was halted due to the global pandemic. New Zealand, one of the few countries to have nearly eradicated COVID-19, was declared coronavirus-free when production was allowed to resume in June.

“COVID hit us like it hit everybody. It hit us hard. We lost about four-and-a-half months of production,” said the Canadian-born director.

“As a result of that, we’ve rolled around one more full year for a release in December of 2022. That’s been announced already,” Cameron added.

“Now that doesn’t mean I have an extra year to finish the film, because the day we deliver ‘Avatar 2’ we’ll just start working on finishing ‘Avatar 3’,” he explained.

“So where we are right now, I’m down in New Zealand shooting — we’re shooting the remainder of the live action, we’ve got about 10 per cent left to go. We’re 100 per cent complete on Avatar 2, and we’re sort of 95 per cent complete on ‘Avatar 3’,” Cameron added.

Originally scheduled to premiere in December 2021, “Avatar 2” has been pushed back an entire year, and will now hit theatres in December 2022.