Kim Kardashian Calls For ‘International Observers’ To ‘Prevent Unnecessary Escalation’ Of The Armenia & Azerbaijan Conflict

As the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has reached a boiling point, Kim Kardashian is doing her part to help bring attention to the dispute before it becomes a full-blown war.

Over the weekend, fighting broke out in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh where 16 people were killed and more than 100 wounded.

It is unclear exactly what caused the fighting, as both sides have blamed each other reports the Associated Press. The Turkish presidential spokesman condemned Armenia, saying they have “violated the cease-fire by attacking civilian settlements.”

Armenia says it was the other way around and has claimed martial law.

Kardashian, who is of Armenian descent, called the news “misleading”.

“Armenia has been the victim of unprovoked attacks by Azerbaijan & the predictable disinformation campaign that accompanies them. Azerbaijan is blocking social media except for war propaganda,” Kardashian claimed.

The reality star turned law student then called for “international observers to investigate & call for international political and diplomatic measures to prevent unnecessary escalation & tragedy.”

She also called to “cut off all US military aid to #Azerbaijan being used against Armenians & warn #Turkey to stop sending arms & fighters to Baku.”