Fans Aren’t Sure How To React To Disney Parody Of ‘WAP’

If you enjoyed your childhood and have fond memories of watching Disney movies, you might not want to watch the video above.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit new song “WAP” has been set to iconic Disney movies and it will make you look at your favourite Disney Princesses in a new light.

RELATED: Cardi B Wanted Lizzo To Star In The ‘WAP’ Music Video: ‘I Had A Whole Vision’

Who knew there were so many wet cats and a “bucket and a mop” in multiple movies?

People were torn over if the parody was a masterpiece or just wrecked every innocent memory they had:

I won’t share it, but I’ll just tell you that someone did a Disney parody set to WAP… It’s a sight to behold… 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Those innocent Disney characters 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Registered Democratic Voter (@leanne_cali) September 27, 2020

I. AM. SCREAMING. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣 This just made my day. WAP- Disney Style 🤣https://t.co/wQSHKB4rl6 — 💋 Delilah 💋 $5 OF (@TheDocileDame) September 27, 2020

People gotta find that Disney WAP video before it gets claimed. Classic — Werdna Nillem, M.C. (@AndyMerkMelon) September 27, 2020

Has anyone else seen the WAP Disney parody? Cause it’s giving me life atm — lauren 🌸🦋 (@laaurenlee) September 27, 2020

Not Disney making a kid-friendly version of WAP before Kidz Bop 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/Ss9I16XOLd — DUMPSTER BABY™️ (@makeupbyjoxlyn) September 27, 2020

Never thought Id wake up on Sunday to my dad and his cousin watching a Disney WAP video But here we are — Cooke (@_JayCub) September 27, 2020