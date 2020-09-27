Fans Aren’t Sure How To React To Disney Parody Of ‘WAP’

By Jamie Samhan.

If you enjoyed your childhood and have fond memories of watching Disney movies, you might not want to watch the video above.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit new song “WAP” has been set to iconic Disney movies and it will make you look at your favourite Disney Princesses in a new light.

Who knew there were so many wet cats and a “bucket and a mop” in multiple movies?

People were torn over if the parody was a masterpiece or just wrecked every innocent memory they had:

 

 

