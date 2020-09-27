Gwyneth Paltrow Strips Down To Her Birthday Suit As She Turns 48, Earns Praise From Daughter Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting in her birthday suit for the 48th time around the sun.

The Goop founder celebrated her birthday on Sunday by posting a cheeky photo on Instagram.

“In nothing but my birthday suit today… thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop ‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. 💙 #goopgenes,” the mom of two captioned the picture.

“MOM,” her daughter, Apple, 16, responded, then adding in another comment, “You are killing it tho.”

While Naomi Campbell encouraged Paltrow to “flaunt it.”

Paltrow’s husband, Brad Falchuk,” also posted birthday wishes to his wife of two years.

“She makes pizza from scratch, is never late for cocktail hour, makes looking good annoyingly easy and never skips an opportunity to put an asshole in his place. She makes friends feel like family and family feel like friends. Trust me, she’s the best,” he wrote in a loving post.

He then added, “if anyone reading this wants to get Gwyneth something for her birthday, please VOTE! Register your friends to VOTE! Drive people to the polls! She absolutely loves it when you VOTE!!”