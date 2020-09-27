NFL Icon Joe Montana Confronts Intruder Trying To Kidnap His Grandchild

Joe Montana and his family were left shaken after a frightening incident that took place within their Los Angeles-area home.

According to a report from TMZ, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirms that a 39-year-old woman entered the home of the former NFL quarterback home through an unlocked door on Saturday.

The intruder saw a baby — Montanta’s 9-month-old grandchild — sleeping in a playpen and snatched the child away, carrying the baby to another part of the house.

Montana, 64, and his wife, Jennifer, quickly confronted the woman in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. When it became clear that wasn’t happening, “a scuffle ensued” and the Montanas managed to wrestle the baby out of the intruder’s arms before she ran off.

As it turned out, officers from the Sheriff’s Department happened to be in the neighbourhood “on an unrelated matter.” Someone within Montana’s home was able to flag down one of the deputies and inform them of what just took place, and they were able to track down the intruder a few blocks away.

The suspect, later identified as Sodsai Dalzell, was arrested on charges of kidnapping an burglary. Neither the Montanas nor the baby were injured.

Montana, who led the San Francisco 49ers to four Super Bowls, took to Twitter to assure fans that although it was a “scary situation,” he and his family are “doing well.”