Taylor Swift Breaks Whitney Houston’s Record For Most Weeks At No. 1 Among Women

Taylor Swift has just broken yet another record thanks to her newest album, Folklore.

The “Cardigan” singer has now surpassed Whitney Houston’s longstanding record for the most cumulative weeks at No. 1, among women, in Billboard 200’s history.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Shares Photo Of Newborn Daughter Snuggled In Gift From ‘Auntie’ Taylor Swift

Swift’s total weeks on top of the chart now stands at 47 across all seven of her albums.

She surpasses Houston’s 46 weeks at No. 1 – a record which the “Higher Love” singer held since 1987.

RELATED: Kanye West Lays Out Ambitious Plan To ‘Re-Think’ The Music Industry — And Even Wants To Help Taylor Swift

Following Swift and Houston, Adele has the third-most weeks at No. 1 among women, at a total of 34.

Folklore continues to have the most weeks at No. 1 for any album since Drake’s Views held the top spot for 13 nonconsecutive weeks in 2016.

RELATED: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Gets Tribute From Taylor Swift In ‘Time’ ‘100 Most Influential People’ List

t