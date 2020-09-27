Prince Charles Warns Of The ‘Unquestionably Vast’ Amount Of Support Needed For Youth Due To The Pandemic

Prince Charles is looking out for the youth in an article published over the weekend.

The future king stressed that it is a “particularly difficult time to be young” as the pandemic continues on. He estimates in the Sunday Telegraph that over a million young people in the U.K. have been impacted.

He added that the help needed was “unquestionably vast, but not insurmountable”, relating today’s circumstances to those of the 1970s when he started the Prince’s Trust.

A Sunday @Telegraph comment released today by our Founder and President HRH The Prince of Wales celebrates young people his Trust has recently supported. Yet, the pandemic has left many needing urgent help. "The task ahead is unquestionably vast, but it is not insurmountable." > https://t.co/RYRd1PyFWg — PrincesTrust (@PrincesTrust) September 27, 2020

“This year, we celebrate the fact that over the last nearly 45 years, we have helped a million young people to change their lives for the better. Over all these years since the trust was launched, there has never been an easy time,” Prince Charles wrote.

“However, there has never been a time as uniquely challenging as the present, when the pandemic has left perhaps another million young people needing urgent help to protect their futures. The task ahead is unquestionably vast, but it is not insurmountable.”

Earlier this year, Prince Charles set up the Young People Fund to help support those between the ages of 11-30 affected by the pandemic.