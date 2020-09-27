2020 CCMA Awards: See The Complete Winners List

The winners are claiming their trophies at the 2020 CCMA Awards.
Broadcasting from the fields of Burl’s Creek Event Grounds and Nashville, Tenn., Canada’s biggest night in country music did not disappoint, with performances from Tim McGraw, Kane Brown, Tenille Townes, Brett Kissel and many more.
Brett Kissel, Dallas Smith, and Tenille Townes lead the pack, each taking home three awards.
For the second consecutive year, Dallas Smith took home the most coveted award of the evening: T.D. Entertainer of the Year.
Dedicating his win to those who have been affected by the global health crisis, the Langley B.C. native also earned two additional trophies for the Top Selling Canadian Album of the Year for The Fall and Top Selling Canadian Single of the Year for “Drop”.
Meanwhile, Brett Kissel took home three awards, including Fans’ Choice, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.
2019 CCMA Breakout Star winner Tenille Townes continued her streak, taking home Female Artist of the Year for the second straight year, Video of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.
The Washboard Union also continue their winning streak, winning Group or Duo of the Year for the third consecutive year and Roots Album of the Year for the second year in a row.
See the complete list of winners below:
Album Of The Year
Black Sheep – Dean Brody
Love, Heartbreak & Everything In Between – Tenille Arts
Now Or Never – Brett Kissel
Singles Only – James Barker Band
TD Entertainer Of The Year
Dean Brody
Brett Kissel
The Reklaws
Dallas Smith
Tenille Townes
Fans’ Choice Award
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
Hunter Brothers
James Barker Band
Brett Kissel
MacKenzie Porter
The Reklaws
Dallas Smith
Tebey
Tenille Townes
Female Artist Of The Year
Lindsay Ell
Jess Moskaluke
Meghan Patrick
MacKenzie Porter
Tenille Townes
Group Or Duo Of The Year
High Valley
Hunter Brothers
James Barker Band
The Reklaws
The Washboard Union
Interactive Artist Of The Year
Dan Davidson
Lindsay Ell
Aaron Goodvin
Nice Horse
Tenille Townes
Male Artist Of The Year
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
Brett Kissel
Dallas Smith
Tebey
Rising Star
Tenille Arts
Sons of Daughters
Matt Lang
Tyler Joe Miller
Emily Reid
Roots Album Of The Year
Kalsey Kulyk – Kalsey Kulyk
Love Wins – Kelly Prescott
Fingers Crossed – JJ Shiplett
Everbound – The Washboard Union
The Other Way – Donovan Woods
Single Of The Year
“Count The Ways” – Jade Eagleson
“Drop” – Dallas Smith
“Keep It Simple” – James Barker Band
“Single Man” – High Valley
“Whiskey In A Teacup” – Dean Brody
Songwriter(s) Of The Year
“Good Ol’ Bad Days” – Skip Back, Aaron Goodvin, Matt Nolen
“No Truck Song” – Jeff Coplan, Tim Hicks, Bruce Wallace
“These Days” – MacKenzie Porter, Jordan Sapp, Parker Welling
“I Do Too” – Brad Rempel, Ben Stennis, The Reklaws
“Jersey on the Wall (I’m Just Asking)” – Tina Parol, Gordie Sampson, Tenille Townes
Video Of The Year
“Country Thunder” – The Washboard Union
“Drink About Me” – Brett Kissel
“Jersey on the Wall (I’m Just Asking)” – Tenille Townes
“No Truck Song” – Tim Hicks
“Silver Lining” – Hunter Brothers