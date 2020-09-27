Denise Bidot Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute To Boyfriend Lil Wayne: ‘You’re My Best Friend’

Lil Wayne is celebrating his 38th birthday with his model girlfriend, Denise Bidot, firmly by his side.

Bidot took to Instagram on Sunday to shower the rapper with love in a sweet birthday tribute.

“Happy Birthday to the man who managed to steal my heart during a pandemic,” she wrote, posting a selfie of her and her boyfriend on board a jet.

“These past 5 months have been filled with more love, passion and laughter than I ever thought possible. You’re my best friend, my lover, and way more than a dream come true,” she added. “Here’s to celebrating you today and every day baby!! I LOVE YOU.”

Wayne and Bidot first went public with their relationship back in June, one month after the “Lolipop” rapper’s split from rumoured fiancée La’tecia Thoma.

Bidot is the only person that Wayne currently follows on Instagram.

The Grammy-winner also received some more birthday love from his close friend, Drake.

“More life to the man that gave me everything I have!!! My GOAT,” wrote Drake, captioning a series of pictures from his friendship with Wayne.