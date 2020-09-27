Julianne Hough Debuts The Music Video For Her Single ‘Transform’

A year later, Julianne Hough is finally ready to release her music video for “Transform”.
It comes to no surprise that Hough’s killer dance skills are front and centre in the video directed by her brother Derek Hough.
Hough shared the video on her Instagram, where she explained why the video took so long.
“I was about to release this video, when the most tragic loss of my life abruptly occurred. Time passed, and I felt I had missed my window to release this video.” she wrote, in reference to her Cavalier King Charles dogs, Lexi and Harley, who died in December 2019.
“Personally, this past year has been the most challenging period of my life. Collectively, we are experiencing a global pandemic, extreme injustice, polarization, environmental devastation, and an economic downturn that has contributed to increasing anxiety, depression and fear amongst us,” Hough continued.
She added that she decided on finally putting the video out into the world in hopes that “you can see that through the courage and resilience that we innately have within us, we can choose how we live in the world.”
Over the past year, Hough has also ended her marriage with Brooks Laich, but the two have sparked rumours they are rekindling their relationship as they spend more time together.