Sarah Silverman, Debra Messing & More React After Trump’s Tax Returns Are Released

Celebrities have been taking to Twitter to share strong reactions after an explosive report claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years.

According to the New York Times, Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both the year he won the presidency and his first year in the White House.

Comedian Sarah Silverman dubbed Trump a “crook” after reports were published on Sunday.

This motherfucker is a goddamn crook who steals from you and you thank him for it. GET OFF FACEBOOK and read actual accountable, fact-checked actual news.

Jesus H… Trump’s Taxes Show Chronic Losses and Years of Income Tax Avoidance – The New York Times https://t.co/lPa1tNqtM1 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 27, 2020

American entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban called the U.S. President an “awful businessman.”

@realDonaldTrump is who we thought he is, an awful businessman who runs the country like his businesses and does all he can to cheat hardworking Americans

Trump’s Taxes Show Chronic Losses and Years of Income Tax Avoidance https://t.co/m8IxAyB2uL — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 27, 2020

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi said that Trump is “the fraud we knew he was.”

He's the fraud we knew he was. "In 2018… Trump announced in his disclosure that he had made at least $434.9 million. The tax records deliver a very different portrait of his bottom line: $47.4 million in losses." https://t.co/jrfJDpahCZ — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 27, 2020

Director Ava DuVernay also took to Twitter to express her shock at the bombshell reports.

“Trump paid $750 in federal income tax the year he won the presidency. In his first year in the White House, he paid another $750. He had paid NO INCOME TAXES at all in 10 of the previous 15 years.” You read that right. None. Zero. https://t.co/mRsy6AhRRT — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 27, 2020

See more reaction to Trump’s returns below:

Hardworking Americans everywhere are asking themselves right now, why in the hell should I pay my taxes this year? This would appear folks, why this man refused for 4 years to share this information. $750 in taxes. 2 years in a row. And then nothing. Wow https://t.co/l6wlK8UlfW — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 27, 2020

He is the KING OF THE SWAMP! 🚨NO TAXES FOR 10 years out of 12. 🚨Trump paid $75O in taxes the year he became President. #Trump is a CRIMINAL.

A #taxcheat#DonTheCon #TrumpTaxReturns https://t.co/u6xUkyeS4n — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) September 27, 2020

At a White House briefing on Sunday, Trump denied the claims, instead insisting that he pays “a lot” in federal income taxes.