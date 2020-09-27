Sarah Silverman, Debra Messing & More React After Trump’s Tax Returns Are Released

By Sarah Curran.

Donald Trump. Photo: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin/CP Images
Celebrities have been taking to Twitter to share strong reactions after an explosive report claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years.

According to the New York Times, Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both the year he won the presidency and his first year in the White House.

Comedian Sarah Silverman dubbed Trump a “crook” after reports were published on Sunday.

American entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban called the U.S. President an “awful businessman.”

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi said that Trump is “the fraud we knew he was.”

Director Ava DuVernay also took to Twitter to express her shock at the bombshell reports.

See more reaction to Trump’s returns below:

 

 

 

At a White House briefing on Sunday, Trump denied the claims, instead insisting that he pays “a lot” in federal income taxes.

 

