Hugh Hefner’s Wife Crystal Shares Emotional Tribute On 3rd Anniversary Of His Death

Crystal Hefner said that she would be "forever grateful" to her late husband in a sentimental anniversary message. The model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a tribute to late Playboy editor-in-chief, Hugh Hefner, who passed away three years ago.

“Three years. It’s hard to believe,” she said, captioning a photograph of her and her late husband smiling together.

“Thank you for always being my greatest ally, teaching me the definition of kindness, and making me feel extremely important and adored for ten years,” she added. “I will be forever grateful.”



Despite their 60 year age difference, Crystal and Hugh tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in 2012.

The publishing legend was previously married to Millie Williams from 1949-59 and model Kimberley Conrad from 1989-2010.