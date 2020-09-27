Brett Kissel Wins Multiple CCMA Awards Including Album Of The Year

From a nearly empty field in Burl’s Creek, Brett Kissel and his band performed “Drink About Me” for the 2020 CCMA Awards.

“I’m so happy to be here,” Kissel said, kicking things off in the pre-recorded segment.

RELATED: Brett Kissel Sells Out 6 Drive-In Country Music Benefit Concert To Take Place In Alberta

Kissel then had the honour of winning Male Artist of the Year.

“This is amazing,” Kissel said as he named past winners of the award that he admires.

“I wouldn’t be here without a strong female presence at home,” he added, dedicating his win to wife Cecilia.

.@BrettKissel wins Male Artist of the Year 🌟. Congratulations! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/oWZ3kAv8sj — Global TV (@GlobalTV) September 28, 2020

Kissel also won Fan’s Choice and Album of the Year for Now or Never.

All your favourite country stars came together on Sunday for the 2020 CCMA Awards, broadcasting live on Global TV’s YouTube channel starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT.