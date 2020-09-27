Tenille Townes Wins Female Artist Of The Year At 2020 CCMA Awards

It was a big night for Tenille Townes at this year’s CCMA Awards.

The Alberta-native took home the prize for Female Artist of the Year during Sunday night’s ceremony.

The award comes in the same month that Townes was named New Female Artist Of The Year at the American Country Music Awards.

The 26-year-old star also performed her hit song, “Jersey on the Wall”, during this year’s socially distanced CCMAs on Global.

Dean Brody, Brett Kissel, The Reklaws, Dallas Smith, JoJo Mason, Don Amero, Tebey & Marie Mae, Jade Eagleson, Jess Moskaluke and the Hunter Brothers are among the acts who take to the stage to perform from the fields of Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, home of the Boots & Hearts Music Festival.

Meanwhile, country superstars Tim McGraw, Kane Brown, Sam Hunt & Breland, MacKenzie Porter, Meghan Patrick, Lindsay Ell and Townes will perform from Nashville, Tenn.