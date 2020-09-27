Blake Shelton Stops By ‘Ellen’, Declares ‘2020 Sucks’

Blake Shelton is dropping by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday where he looked back his year so far.

DeGeneres thanked Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani for “reaching out when things went crazy.”

A reference to the toxic workplace allegations the talk show host has been facing.

“Absolutely, we love you,” Shelton responded before they reminisced about losing at the 2020 Grammy awards.

“2020 sucks and I refuse to spend another minute sober,” Shelton joked.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Shelton spoke about his duet “Happy Anywhere” with Stefani.

The touching music video for the song became a family affair as Stefani’s brother pulled together home movies from the two to complete the video.

Shelton said that the video is “one of my favourites” because it is “so honest and real.”

The country crooner then detailed his struggle of trying to cover his grey hair, including Stefani’s hair dye attempt.