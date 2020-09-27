Tim McGraw Gives Heartfelt Performance Of ‘I Called Mama’ At CCMAs

A performance from country music superstar Tim McGraw was one of the many highlights of the night during the 2020 CCMAs.

The singer joined the show through video link from Nashville, Tenn. to perform an emotional rendition of his chart-topping song, “I Called Mama”.

.@TheTimMcGraw always knows how to pull on our heart strings, Canada loves you ❤️ — watch the #CCMAAwards livestream here: https://t.co/pJwymC5u2H pic.twitter.com/rjwZvGQLfb — ET Canada (@ETCanada) September 28, 2020

Fans were happy to see McGraw joining in on the star-studded ceremony, which aired live on Global on Sunday.

Good to see Tim McGraw on #CCMAawards pic.twitter.com/DYq4VnLB1P — PR & Marketing for Musicians & Actors (@DianeFoyPR) September 28, 2020

If I looked as good with a moustache as Tim McGraw does, I'd do #Movember all year long! #CCMAawards — Joshua / thisdaddylife (@phjoshua) September 28, 2020

If I’ve said it once I’ve said it a thousand times , there’s no way Tim McGraw eats as many Slim Jim’s as he sings about and looks that good! #CCMAawards — Robin Harper (@harpersbazaar) September 28, 2020

“As we worked to create this show we didn’t want to lose sight that winning a CCMA Award is a monumental experience for an artist and that although it seems like everything has changed, the one thing that remains constant is the hard work and achievements of our artists,” said CCMA President Tracy Martin ahead of the socially distanced event.

“Every year we hand out awards that reflect the excellence found in Canada within our genre and we couldn’t imagine not doing that this year. We’re so grateful to our broadcast partner Global TV who, without hesitation, stepped in to help us create this incredibly memorable show.”