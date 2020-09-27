Tim McGraw Gives Heartfelt Performance Of ‘I Called Mama’ At CCMAs

Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw — CCMAs

A performance from country music superstar Tim McGraw was one of the many highlights of the night during the 2020 CCMAs.

The singer joined the show through video link from Nashville, Tenn. to perform an emotional rendition of his chart-topping song, “I Called Mama”.

Fans were happy to see McGraw joining in on the star-studded ceremony, which aired live on Global on Sunday.

“As we worked to create this show we didn’t want to lose sight that winning a CCMA Award is a monumental experience for an artist and that although it seems like everything has changed, the one thing that remains constant is the hard work and achievements of our artists,” said CCMA President Tracy Martin ahead of the socially distanced event.

“Every year we hand out awards that reflect the excellence found in Canada within our genre and we couldn’t imagine not doing that this year. We’re so grateful to our broadcast partner Global TV who, without hesitation, stepped in to help us create this incredibly memorable show.”

 

