Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Got A Blood Transfusion While Hospitalized For Bleeding During Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen wants everyone to stop worrying.

The 34-year-old is pregnant with her third child with husband John Legend, and fans became concerned when she accidentally shared her hospital room number in an Instagram Story post.

On Monday, the model and “Chrissy’s Court” star gave fans another update, revealing that following problems with bleeding during her pregnancy, she has received a blood transfusion.

“I got some blood from somebody, so if you donate blood, it goes to actual people. People that might be me. I kinda feel like I definitely have somebody else inside me right now, which is an odd feeling to have,” she said. “So I had my first blood transfusion, which sounds so much more dramatic than it is. It’s just like an IV, except it’s not fluids, it’s human blood.”

She added that she had an allergic reaction to the blood, “to the blood, which made me think, ‘Oh, whose blood is this?’ And also, I bet there would be so many people out there who would be so mad if they got my blood. Like some hardcore MAGA person that would be like, ‘This is Chrissy‘s blood? Noooooo!’”

While Teigen has been on bed rest for several weeks, she explained on her Instagram Story on Sunday that her hospital stay came after more recent issues developed involving serious bleeding.

“We all know I’ve been on bed rest for a few weeks,” Teigen said. “And that’s super serious bed rest, like get up to quickly pee and that’s it. I take baths twice a week, no showering… I was always, always bleeding. I’m about halfway through pregnancy and blood has been going for a month. So like, maybe a little less than a month. We’re talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it’s usually fine.”

She continued, “Every time I’d go to the bathroom it would be blood, but honestly, just laying there would be blood. But today, the big difference was that it kind of was like you were to turn a faucet on to low and leave it there. It’s so weird because I feel really good. I’m usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise. I feel happier than I do not pregnant. That’s why it’s so hard for me to come to terms with [the situation]… It was at the point today where it was never stopping bleeding.”

After getting unsolicited advice from followers who are doctors, Teigen asked those people to stop, as her own doctors were more aware of the details behind her situation.

“If you are a doctor, I cannot express enough how badly I’d like you to stop your guessing games,” she said. “You have to trust me that I have very good doctors, who know what they’re doing. There’s so much more than you can ever imagine. I share a lot, but not absolutely everything. So trust me when I say they know and I just want to keep things so simple for you guys.”

She went on to explain, “In the simplest of terms, we can say my placenta is really, really weak. I feel really good. The baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot. He moves so much earlier than they ever did… he’s so different than they were. He’s strong. I’m so excited for him because he’s so wonderful, the strongest little dude. But basically, he’s the strongest coolest dude in the sh-ttiest house. His house is just falling apart. It didn’t have a good foundation to begin with.”

Teigen said that she and her baby will have to make it through the next few weeks of the pregnancy to be out of the “danger zone,” and added that while things are scary, “there’s nothing to do” other than get through it.

She also added that friends of hers should stop reaching out because she’s feeling fine at the moment.