Wendy Williams Shares Her Candid Thoughts On NeNe Leakes’ Exit From ‘RHOA’

Wendy Williams isn’t holding back when it comes to her feelings about NeNe Leakes’ departure from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta“. Sitting down with Andy Cohen on Sunday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, Williams said she doesn’t think Leakes is actually done with the show for good.

“NeNe has quit the show several times, and you’ll have her back,” Williams told Cohen, who is also an executive producer on Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise. “NeNe likes attention. Dramatic attention.”

Williams, who said that Leakes is “a friend,” went on to say that “RHOA” is simply too lucrative of a deal for Leakes to actually walk away from.

“I don’t know what NeNe is going to be doing for money. I’m not trying to count coins, but, you know, the ‘Housewives’ is that one thing that all the girls use to promote their other stuff,” Williams continued.

She explained that Leakes is probably as famous as “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel, yet Frankel has managed to turn her personal brand into “a legitimate multi-million dollar situation.”

As for Leakes, Williams said she just can’t see another show working out for Leakes, whether it’s something involving her husband, Gregg Leakes, or their children.

“What are they going to do? Is it going to be like Gregg and NeNe? Are they going to give them another reality show? That’s boring,” Williams said. “How about NeNe being a grandmother? That’s boring. NeNe and her own kids? That’s boring. NeNe trying to figure out Hollywood? That’s boring.”