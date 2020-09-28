Evan Rachel Wood Reveals Why She Left Twitter: ‘One Of The Best Decisions I Ever Made’

Evan Rachel Wood is off Twitter and feeling great about it.

Speaking to Variety, the 33-year-old “Westworld” star revealed why she quit the social media platform earlier this year.

The decision came when she realized expressing her opinions on Twitter would make headlines.

“And it would be, like, ‘Evan Rachel Wood goes on a rant!’ or ‘Evan Rachel Wood attacks this person!’” she said.

Finally, feeling that the social media drama might detract from her work, she opted to leave.

“Honestly, I think it’s one of the best decisions I ever made!” Wood said. “Really.”

Talking about being under lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, Wood said, “I’m privileged, so I’m fine. However, quarantining with a small child evens the playing field a little bit.”

She added, “It’s been a wonderful mixture of chaos and precious moments.”

Wood does plan to go back to work on “Westworld” whenever it starts up production again, though she is not sure when that will be.

“I’m assuming by the time we go back, everything should be… functional?” she said.

“I’ve been on such a journey with her,” she added of Dolores, her character in the show. “And it’s influenced my own life, and changed me as a person.”