Dolly Parton And Patti LaBelle Go Viral Playing Their Nails In This Clip

Dolly Parton has done it again and this time she’s taking Patti LaBelle along for the ride.

The internet is losing it over an old clip that resurfaced of Parton and LaBelle playing their nails on Parton’s variety show “Dolly” in 1987.

“I write a lot of songs when I don’t have my guitar,” Parton explains. “I beat around the dashboard of my car when I’m riding around writing songs but then I have a little rhythm that we can do with these acrylic nails.”

She encourages LaBelle to try scraping her acrylic nails together; the two perform a short rendition of “Short’nin’ Bread” together.

This isn’t the first time the singer put to use this peculiar talent.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” in 2019, she pointed out she used her nails in her hit “9 to 5”. She is even credited on the track: “Nails by Dolly”.

The original Twitter clip is part of the release of Parton’s archival material in “Dolly: The Ultimate Collection”, which is a DVD compilation of appearances spanning her entire career.