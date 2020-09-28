Watch Luke Evans Play A Giant Game Of Jenga Using His Feet

Luke Evans is a Jenga master.

The “Beauty and the Beast” star shared video on his Instagram Story over the weekend in which he plays a game of Jenga with oversized blocks.

In the clip, Evans goes to the next level by pushing blocks out of the stack using his feet.

Eventually, though, the Jenga tower collapses despite his best efforts.

Evans is currently in Australia shooting the upcoming Hulu series “Nine Perfect Strangers”.