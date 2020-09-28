Sir David Attenborough Hopes People Can Make One Important Choice For The Planet

Sir David Attenborough is sharing his grave concerns for the future of the planet.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast’s Louise Minchin, he hopes people can change this planet for the better.

Minchin asks the 94-year-old natural historian, “If there’s one choice to make today, what choice would you like people to make?”

“Don’t waste,” he replies. “Don’t waste anything. Don’t waste electricity, don’t waste food, don’t waste power. Just treat the natural world as though it’s precious, which it is. And don’t squander those bits of it that we have control of.”

In an exclusive interview with #BBCBreakfast Sir David Attenborough reveals his grave concerns for the planet and where his hope for the future lies.

Watch it in full here: https://t.co/Z35e8ggaW3 pic.twitter.com/hnEZwWhGNZ — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 28, 2020

A powerful message from Sir David Attenborough 👏🏼👍🏻👇🏼 https://t.co/zZC4x3yodr — Tony Stevenson🌹 (@flamingtony) September 28, 2020

David has shown us so much. His powerful voice is a clarion call to our future. Hope in dark places. 🌏 @StrikeClimate https://t.co/zlgIONRlF7 — Rosalie Woodruff 🌿 (@rosaliewoodruff) September 28, 2020

Later in the interview, Minchin asks Attenborough how he feels about the younger generation taking part in the fight against climate change.

“That is a great hope. That is the most important hope,” he responds. “And most important place where there should be hope, it’s their world and it’s their tomorrow.”

Attenborough recently starred in the Netflix documentary “A Life On Our Planet”, about his career covering life on Earth and “a vision for the future.”

“A Life On Our Planet” is available for streaming on Netflix.