Wendy Williams On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Ending: ‘They Had A Good Run’

Wendy Williams is sharing her thoughts on the Kardashians.

On Sunday, the host of “The Wendy Williams Show” appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and was asked by Andy Cohen for her opinion on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” ending.

“Good for them,” she said. “They had a good run and now they can make all of their money with their social media followers and Kim definitely has got it in spades. She can slowly work on her divorce and life goes on.”

Later, Williams was asked about Kanye West’s run for president of the United States on the so-called Birthday Party ticket.

“With the Birthday Party, are you part of that? No, Kanye, sit down and be well. Sit down, Kanye, and be well and figure out your life,” she said.

Williams added that Kim Kardashian “needs to be free” of West.