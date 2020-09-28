Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Perfect’ In Ed Sheeran Cover

Kelly Clarkson is pitch perfect in this Ed Sheeran cover.

In the latest “Kellyoke” segment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, Clarkson takes on Ed Sheeran’s touching ballad “Perfect”. She belts out the emotional chorus with skill and clarity.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Reveals Origins Of Eye Patch: ‘It Got Infected’

After a long absence from the studio, the singer is recording her latest covers on the set of her show with the live band albeit with COVID-19 precautions in place for the show’s second season. The audience will remain all-virtual.

Her recent in-studio covers include a “Confident” Demi Lovato cover and a cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Does ‘Adore You’, Harry Styles