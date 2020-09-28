Mickey Guyton Admits She Was ‘In Complete Shock’ After Finding Out She Is Pregnant: ‘It’s Terrifying’

Mickey Guyton is celebrating two milestones.

Earlier this month, the country singer made history as the first Black woman to perform her original country song at the annual Academy of Country Music Awards; she’s also expecting her first child with husband attorney Grant Savoy.

Photo: ACM Awards

While speaking with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, Guyton says she’s grateful for the opportunity to make change in the industry but there’s still a long way to go.

“I didn’t understand the gravity until after the performance,” she admits. “It is heavy. Because you’re celebrating, but you know, there’s still so much inequality. Not just for women of colour, white women as well.”

She adds: “As amazing as that moment is, and I appreciate it, and I receive it, we still have a lot of work to do.”

Guyton points out there’s only one woman on country radio’s Top 20 chart right now and says her new song is “still struggling to get on the charts.”

RELATED: Mickey Guyton On Representing For ‘Other Women of Colour’ With Powerful ACM Awards Performance

For her first-ever ACM Awards performance, the singer was accompanied by the one and only Keith Urban on piano, whom she says is “such a gracious human being.”

“He’s been through so much,” she tells Bustamante. “He’s so pro supporting women. And just a kind person and he helped with those nerves.”

With her first child expected early next year, those “nerves” might be heightened as the singer admits she was in “complete shock” after finding out she’s pregnant.

“It’s terrifying. It was not an ‘Instagram-able’ moment when I found out that I was pregnant,” she says. “I was also scared that the baby was going to affect my career. Which was a horrible! I had to deprogram my mind to think as a woman I can have a family and have a career too.”

The singer says she wants to be “as honest” as possible about her pregnancy, admitting she’s not reading “1000 books on how to be a mother” and she hasn’t started her registry or designed a nursery.

RELATED: Mickey Guyton Asks For A Little More Love In The World In New Song ‘Heaven Down Here’

She concludes: “I don’t have anything…just going to give myself grace to know that I’m not going to be perfect.”

Watch the full interview with Guyton below.