‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Talks The Freak Accident That Impaled His Hand

Celebrity baker Buddy Valastro is recovering at home after a “freak accident” involving his hand.

Speaking on “Good Morning America”, the “Cake Boss” star discusses the accident at his family bowling alley.

“At first I thought I would faint, I looked at my hand and there is blood everywhere and I am stuck … and something told me to stay calm,” Valastro says of his reaction at the time.

“Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro and son Marco open up about Buddy’s “terrible accident” that left him hospitalized last week. 1pET/12pC/P #GMA3 #WYNTK @CakeBossBuddy pic.twitter.com/fFYcGTvjpw — GMA3: What You Need To Know (@ABCGMA3) September 28, 2020

On Wednesday, the baker shared photos of himself at the hospital on social media.

“The [pin-setting] machine was stuck and it’s not uncommon I went behind to go and fix the machine and I jumped up on top of it like I normally do,” Valastro tells the story in his own words. “And before I jumped on top of it and before you know it, I turned my head for a second and my right hand got wedged between a fork and this other rod that goes through the fork just pierced through my middle finger and ring finger.”

He explains that his entire family worked together to release him from the machine. His sons Buddy, 16, and Marco, 13, were able to free their father and turn off the machine.

“We jumped in the car and headed to Morristown Memorial and I had this big metal barb in my hand,” Valastro continues. Despite his concerns that the barb was too large, doctors were able to remove it later in what he calls a “crazy event.”

When asked about the recovery process and whether he will be baking again soon, he answers that they just completed his second surgery and that “it is definitely going to be an uphill battle.”