Kane Brown Advocates Justice & Equality In ‘Worldwide Beautiful’ Music Video

Kane Brown is here with a moving video for his thought-provoking hit “Worldwide Beautiful”.

On Monday, the country superstar dropped the visuals for his latest single, which will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of America to advocate justice and equality.

The Georgia native uses his powerful lyrics to send an important message in the song written by Brown, Shy Carter, Ryan Hurd, and Jordan Schmidt.

“You’re missing every colour / If you’re only seeing black and white / Tell me how you’re gonna change your mind / If your heart’s unmovable,” he sings in the chorus. “We ain’t that different from each other / From one to another, I look around / And see worldwide beautiful.”

So great. Congrats KB. Killer video, really proud to be a small part of this one. https://t.co/rLb1WnCLR8 — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) September 28, 2020

Shot in Tennessee, the powerful clip sees Brown leaning on youth of all nationalities to unite and aid the broken streets of America, while adults are seen at a standstill.

“Worldwide Beautiful” is featured on the singer’s new EP Mixtape Vol. 1, which also features his duet with John Legend, “Last Time I Say Sorry”, and the catchy “Cool Again”.

Fans can support the Boys and Girls Club of America here.