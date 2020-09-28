Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Deny Report They Will Star In New Netflix Show

No, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not starring in their own reality show.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has denied a report from the Sun that the couple will star in a reality program for Netflix.

“The duke and duchess are not taking part in any reality shows,” the spokesperson told E! News.

Netflix also denied the report, telling NBC, “The couple already has several projects in development, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women, but we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time.”

It was previously confirmed that Harry and Meghan have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, scripted series, and children’s programming, with a focus on stories and issues that resonate with them personally, including issues their non-profit Archewell is working on.

The Netflix deal is intended to reflect the couple’s desire to enable a more compassionate and equitable world.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple told the New York Times earlier this month. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

While Harry and Meghan may appear on-camera in some of the documentary programming, the series and films will not focus on the couple.