Rihanna Responds To A Comment On Her Skincare Routine

Rihanna has some skincare advice for fans on Instagram.

The beauty mogul posted a picture of herself on Instagram in lingerie, a bucket hat, and sunscreen on her cheeks.

just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang! pic.twitter.com/hCcesOXluR — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 27, 2020

One commenter wrote: “it’s winter now.”

In response, Rihanna educated the fan saying, “It’s the ignorance for me! You gon have wrinkles if you think spf is seasonal! But continue.”

The star has been busy getting ready for her 2020 Savage x Fenty show, which will feature a slew of celebrities, including Lizzo and Demi Moore.

The show is set to stream on Amazon Prime October 2.

