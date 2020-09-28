Anne Winters Recreates Madonna Looks In Bid To Star As The Music Icon In New Biopic

Anne Winters wants to play Madonna.

The “13 Reasons Why” actress took to Instagram over the weekend to show off the similarities between Madonna and herself in a bid to star as the music icon in an upcoming biopic.

Winters modelled Madonna’s classic looks from various eras throughout her career.

Last week, news broke that Madonna will be directing a film about her own life and career, with “Juno” scribe Diablo Cody co-writing the screenplay with her.

Winters addressed the posts to Madonna herself, who already follows her on Instagram.

Fans have been very supportive of Winters’ campaign.

“You already is our Madonna,” wrote one commenter, while another added, “Dang, that’s Madonna right there.”